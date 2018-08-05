Maple Glen: Part Two

Part Two of a two-part series on our winter visit to Maple Glen Gardens on Monday 30 July 2018. Maple Glen Gardens are an extensive 45-acre private garden in the rural countryside near Wyndham, Southland, New Zealand. Maple Glen has been created from scratch, literally from farm paddocks, by the Davison family – Muriel, Bob and Rob. The garden is roughly a 30-minute drive from our home in Gore.

Maple Glen: Part One features photos by Liz.
This post features photos taken by Nigel.

Avenue of cherry trees, snowdrops currently in flower. In the spring there’ll be masses of cherry blossom. ** Click on photo to enlarge **

rsz_maple_glen_pt2_01_1500w

Colourful witch-hazel flowers (Hamamelis). ** Click on photo to enlarge **

rsz_maple_glen_pt2_02_1500w

We’d only just walked out of the nursery into the gardens when we spotted excited activity from a group of Golden Pheasants. They are free to roam and the males were showing off to the females; they were darting around in a jerky fashion which made their tails bounce along the ground (reminded me of seeing grey squirrels in the UK). There must have been at least half-a-dozen of these colourful males. Fortunately for Nigel, one of them was curious about him and his camera and posed for a photo!

rsz_maple_glen_pt2_03_750w

Flaky, colourful bark looking splendid in the late afternoon sunshine. Snowdrops bowing in the background.

rsz_maple_glen_pt2_04_700w

Looking down past snowdrops and across the gully to beautiful little stands of birch trees with ghostly white trunks.

rsz_maple_glen_pt2_05_700w

Rob Davison has been developing extensive new garden and pond areas.

rsz_maple_glen_pt2_06_750w

Links:       Maple Glen Gardens Website   |   Maple Glen Facebook

Whatever you do, if you’re in Southland don’t miss visiting Maple Glen because its a real treat. Open every day of the year from 9am until 5pm. Entry by donation.

1221 Wyndham-Letterbox Road
Wyndham, New Zealand

Text by Liz and Photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2018)

    1. Its lovely to see the pheasants just running around outside in the garden. The gardens are amazing. Muriel started the garden in the early 1970s. Its a wonderful place to visit spring, summer and autumn, and not bad in winter either!

      Like

      Reply

