Dear Daphne…

In the dark cold of a wet winter when the usual stalwarts like polyanthus were struggling to maintain their cheerful poly-coloured blooms;
we walked through the public gardens and dreary they were at the time, cheerless.
But your insignifcant flowers bloomed bravely, showering us in intoxicating scent.
— with much appreciation, Liz and Nigel xx
Text and Photo by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)
Photo taken in Gore Public Gardens on 29 June 2018.
Gore, Southland, New Zealand
Scent in the winter months is such a treat.
Amazing how small things become standouts in dull times! Glad you found a small bright spot.
A sweet plant, such a heady perfume, so hard to grow. (For me!)
Too dry and hot? There’s a good NZ news article about daphne that I just found – one interesting thing is that Margaret Barker at Larnach Castle Garden has a prostrate daphne that’s more than 2m wide. Flowers in Aug so I’ll have to get to Dunedin this month to take a look! At: https://www.stuff.co.nz/life-style/homed/garden/94902518/fragrant-daphne-the-right-variety-for-every-garden
