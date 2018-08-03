Dear Daphne…

In the dark cold of a wet winter when the usual stalwarts like polyanthus were struggling to maintain their cheerful poly-coloured blooms;

we walked through the public gardens and dreary they were at the time, cheerless.

But your insignifcant flowers bloomed bravely, showering us in intoxicating scent.

— with much appreciation, Liz and Nigel xx

Text and Photo by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)

Photo taken in Gore Public Gardens on 29 June 2018.

Gore, Southland, New Zealand



