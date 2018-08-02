Icing Patterns Icing Patterns on caramel pies purchased from Gore New World supermarket, Southland, New Zealand. Photo taken by Liz, 31 July 2018. Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related 7 thoughts on “Icing Patterns” Add yours yum! want one! 🙂 LikeLiked by 1 person Reply I am not sure I would have had the self-discipline to stop for a photo, Liz. 😊 LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Hahaha! I only just stopped myself in time before cutting into one of them – to share it between Nigel and I – glad I did pause to think! LikeLiked by 1 person Reply hmmm, that looks great! 🙂 LikeLiked by 1 person Reply They have a very thick, very sweet caramel filling which is a bit much, even for my sweet tooth. They do look great though! LikeLike Reply Almost too pretty to eat! LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Great eye candy! I like their appearance better than I like eating them as I find they’re a bit too sweet. LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) w Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email.
yum! want one! 🙂
I am not sure I would have had the self-discipline to stop for a photo, Liz. 😊
Hahaha! I only just stopped myself in time before cutting into one of them – to share it between Nigel and I – glad I did pause to think!
hmmm, that looks great! 🙂
They have a very thick, very sweet caramel filling which is a bit much, even for my sweet tooth. They do look great though!
Almost too pretty to eat!
Great eye candy! I like their appearance better than I like eating them as I find they’re a bit too sweet.
