Icing Patterns

rsz_icing_900w
Icing Patterns on caramel pies purchased from Gore New World supermarket, Southland, New Zealand. Photo taken by Liz, 31 July 2018.
Advertisements

7 thoughts on “Icing Patterns

Add yours

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: