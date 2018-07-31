According to Wikipedia, “Sky blue is the name of a colour that resembles the colour of the sky at noon”. Don’t we all enjoy looking up into a beautiful blue sky? I couldn’t help thinking of a verse from an old song that goes “Blue skies, smiling at me; Nothing but blue skies, do I see”. We talk about “blue sky thinking”, an approach to brainstorming or creative thinking without constraints…
a few thoughts I wanted to share before you read the following reblog – Liz
The Big Sky — Lucky Me, Lucky You
The Big Sky. That’s what I call my view from my backyard. Every time I see this beauty of nature I remember meeting a brilliant and kind woman from Beijing. She had just been hired by the company my husband worked for when they opened a field office in Beijing. She’d had a long flight here from China.
I met her that evening, after her flight. She was telling everyone about what she saw when she woke up in the morning – a brilliant blue sky and white clouds. She had never seen that in her entire life. Beijing is so polluted that the sky is always gray.
She told the story like a child describing seeing snow or the ocean for the first time.
Count your blessings. They’re right under your nose, or right above your eyes.
Jennie
I found this post after visiting Jennie’s blog at the suggestion of Ellen (“Gem”)
From: The Big Sky – Lucky Me, Lucky You | July 15, 2018
Blog: A Teacher’s Reflections : Thirty Years of Wonder
It made me feel really grateful for the blue sky I see any time we have fine weather
Reblogged by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)
There’s a lot of blue sky here, Liz. Nothing but blue sky is right. It’s beautiful but we could do with some clouds bringing good rain, as there is a serious drought with farmers running out of feed for their stock. It’s also bringing out the good in local people who, by various means are raising money to buy hay to donate to the farmers.
