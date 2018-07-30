Life Lessons

This colourful photo caught my eye recently and I thought how beautiful the buds and flowers are. The photo was taken by Natalie Scarberry (Texas, USA) and the plant is in her own garden. Natalie let me know a few hours ago that this is a Red Yucca.
Natalie combined this photo with some equally fine text (below).
Sometimes painful…
**Photo taken in her yard by Natalie; text added by Natalie
From: Sometimes painful… | Blog: Sacred Touches
Reblogged by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)
Advertisements
Wonderful colour!
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is! The colour really draws me in!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Natalie always gives a gift in the combination of her photography and words. Both are beautiful! Thank-you!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, she does indeed Ellen!
LikeLike
Love both the image and the words.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Same here Mike!
LikeLike
Eye popping color!
LikeLiked by 1 person
It sure is Jodi!
LikeLike