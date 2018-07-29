Poetry of Place

In the first month of his landscape architecture degree at Lincoln University in 2000, Nigel was tasked with selecting a piece of New Zealand writing and using that as a basis for producing a mixed-media item using the Landscape School’s latest scanner.

He told me about all this yesterday after reading the Theme: Woven post that I’d published. He still has the scan on his computer so I had a look at it and his take on “weaving” intrigued me. I decided it would make an interesting blog-post to follow on from what I published yesterday.

So, going back to 2000…

Nigel found that Baxter’s poem At Taieri Mouth resonated and he then came up with the idea of weaving together some words, flax leaves (Phormium tenax) and a fishing net. He had no access to a fishing net so he drew a basic one. He scribed selected lines of the poem onto some real flax leaves and then constructed the item – it was about two inches thick. He experimented with the scanner until he got a result with sufficient depth of field to keep the integrity of the story he sought to convey.

At Taieri Mouth – James K. Baxter

Flax-pods unload their pollen

Above the steel-bright cauldron

Of Taieri, the old water-dragon

Sliding out from a stone gullet

Below the Maori-ground. Scrub horses

Come down at night to smash the fences

Of the whaler’s children. Trypots have rusted

Leaving the oil of anger in the blood

Of those who live in two-roomed houses

Mending nets or watching from a window

The great south sky fill up with curdled snow.

Their cows eat kelp along the beaches.

The purple sailor drowned in thigh boots

Drifting where the currents go

Cannot see the flame some girl has lighted

In a glass chimney, but in five days’ time

With bladder-weed around his throat

Will ride the drunken breakers in

O’Sullivan, V. Ed. 1979. An anthology of twentieth century New Zealand poetry. Wellington: Oxford University Press.

Further Reading

For a photo of the Taieri River near the Mouth, taken as part of a homage to Baxter:

Homage to Baxter Resonance XI – Taieri River near the Mouth 1994

Quick Link: To Large Size Version of Resonance XI

Compiled by Liz with assistance from Nigel; Exploring Colour (2018)

