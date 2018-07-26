Teapot Tribute

My beautiful teapot, the only teapot I’ve ever loved, must be discarded. Despite lots of hairline cracks (crazing I think its called) it did the job for years. But now it leaks a puddle of tea every time I use it. As soon as I find another, it must go.
Many of you know how much I love my cuppa – my teapot and I have shared many moments. I found it in a shop in Dunedin and since then its been a familiar and faithful friend to Nigel and I, always good for a brew when we want to take a break.
The photo below also features a wee dish I’m very fond of. I got it for $5 and use it to put the teaspoon on after stirring the tea. At least it should be around for some time yet.
Goodbye dear teapot.
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)
Aw what a shame. I can relate. I get very attached to my mugs (yes shamefully I drink my tea from a mug). I like just the right shape and just the right weight, terribly OCD I know and once they’re chipped they have to go. I have a mug collection in my garden. Woodlice and spiders love them.
Hahaha! I bet they do! Like you I drink tea from a mug – a big mug, and more often than not I have two mugs of tea in one sitting 🙂
May you find a replacement that lives up to your tea ritual! I do like your “wee dish” with the bird.
Yes, its a sweet little thing that I like to have on the bench where I see it all the time 🙂
It is never easy to lose an old friend! This dear teapot is worthy of your tribute. She (“it” seems a demeaning term) is also worthy of upcycling to a new life, a reincarnation of sorts. Consider using her as a vase for flowers on your table by placing a plastic cup inside and cutting to fit if needed. Or, use her on a desk to hold pens, paint brushes or whatever needs holding. Or, make a birdhouse/bird feeder by suspending her from the handle with the spout hanging down for your feathered friends (a neighbor has done this with excellent success). Or, place her somewhere to be admired for simply what she was…a treasured friend whose time has not quite passed. May her days not be numbered…we all grow old, but never useless! Thank-you!
Thank you for this amazing contribution Ellen! I read it out to Nigel and we loved it and laughed in delight! Thank YOU!
I am equally delighted to have delighted Nigel and you! You see, I can identify with your teapot. I have my own crazing and am not quite the “pot” that I used to be either, but I am useful in ways that even I may not yet know…not unlike your teapot. Sometimes the worth of a thing is only what you attach to it. Thank-you!
That’s beautiful Ellen! Would you like to write a post for my Where and What is Beauty series? You have lovely thoughts and convey them beautifully, I think you should have a wider audience! Would you?
What a sweet pot. May you find another that brings such peace and joy and happy memories.
It was quite a find! Thanks Jodi!
Great idea to repurpose it as a plant pot to remind you of happy memories. Good luck in your hunt for a new one
The plant pot is a great idea! I’m thinking about putting thyme in the teapot! 🙂
Oh, I love teapots even they leak or crack.
They make beautiful herb pots.
Yes, I’m seriously thinking about putting thyme in the teapot! 🙂 Thanks for the follow!
Could you grow a plant in it?
That’s a very nice idea Ali, I’ll definitely think about it 🙂
Yes, this is a beautiful teacup and it shared a lot of hours with you 🙂
It did, happy relaxing hours 🙂 Thanks Pepix!
