Teapot Tribute

My beautiful teapot, the only teapot I’ve ever loved, must be discarded. Despite lots of hairline cracks (crazing I think its called) it did the job for years. But now it leaks a puddle of tea every time I use it. As soon as I find another, it must go.

Many of you know how much I love my cuppa – my teapot and I have shared many moments. I found it in a shop in Dunedin and since then its been a familiar and faithful friend to Nigel and I, always good for a brew when we want to take a break.

The photo below also features a wee dish I’m very fond of. I got it for $5 and use it to put the teaspoon on after stirring the tea. At least it should be around for some time yet.

Goodbye dear teapot.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)

