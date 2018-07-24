More Than Meets The Eye

Appearances can be deceiving. Don’t judge a book by its cover. These sayings remind us that we all too readily jump to conclusions about people based on what we see on the surface. I’d add that even what people tell you about themselves isn’t necessarily very helpful, especially if you don’t know them well. Until a person trusts you, they’re likely to be very selective in the personal information they share.

I’d also like to thank everyone who has left kind, caring, encouraging comments on my posts over the last few days. What you’ve shared with me has been heart-warming and quite extraordinary; this has to be the most healing and blessed time of my life and I’m truly grateful to you all.

From the comments received there are two quotes that I’d like to share back with you and they beautifully illustrate what’s in my first paragraph. I’m also learning about Giving And Receiving or, in this case, Receiving and Giving!

“It makes me think of something my grandaughter told me; Be careful with the 20, you don’t know the 80. I was blown away that such wisdom came from a 14 year old. Basically it means we see 20% of a person and we have no idea about the 80% we don’t see so be kind to each other.”

I was really blown away with the above which was shared with me by a fellow Kiwi. I read it to Nigel and he was equally impressed and dubbed it The Iceberg Principle.

The second gem: “I remember as a teenager, when human nature perplexed me, my Father would say : “Everyone has a story, many remain untold.” It took me many, many years to understand what he was really trying to tell me.”

The Iceberg Principle

This lovely illustration is one I found at Pixabay, by MoteOo. The idea of The Iceberg Principle came from Nigel, his response when I shared the first quote with him.

