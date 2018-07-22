Beautiful Be’s

What would you be? I love it that Jodi’s posed this question. At a personal level it challenges me to be aware of my responses when interacting with strangers. It would be nice to think I’d respond in a warm, friendly manner even if I think they’re being annoying, unthoughtful or rude. I could give them the benefit of the doubt and surprise them by being kind. That’s the person I’d like to be, that’s the person I’ll try to be.

What Would You Be?

What would you be

if you could be

anything you wanted to be?

Would you be

Kind?

Would you be

Loving?

Would you be

Compassionate?

Would you be

Understanding?

Would you be

Generous?

So many wonderful things we can be…

What would you be?

What are you being?

Cheers & Hugs,

Jodi

— from Jodi’s What Would You Be?

Jodi McKinney blogs at The Creative Life In Between, a top favourite of mine.

In Four Seasons With Jodi I featured one of Jodi’s beautiful posts for each season; its a nice introduction to her work.

Posted by Liz; Image cropped from a photo by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2018)

