Giving and Receiving

This week has been a very unusual week for me. On Sunday I was one of four participants who spoke at an art gallery event in Dunedin about Colour. I called the talk ‘My Colour Journey’ and shared about me, colour, and my experience of blogging. My delivery fell well short of what I aspired to but it was from the heart.

The only reason I started blogging was to get a little experience so that I could help Nigel set up a blog for his business. Some personal things had contributed to me living under a dark cloud and I hadn’t expected any help from blogging. I called my blog Exploring Colour and it is, and has been, quite a journey (it began in May 2017).

Immediately after creating my first post I came across a blogger living in Paris and my second and fourth posts were poems of his that I reblogged. He kindly followed my blog, the first follower apart from me!

I found his childhood story at his blog and although our stories are very different I felt a connection with his story and the way he told it with some references to colour. I commented on it and his reply contained this gem:

“I think to really see the colour in life you have to touch the black and white and work up through the grey, take hold of the shadows until the light can make its way through them, the rainbow gift after the downpour.”

— Damien B. Donnelly

That was the most perfect advice I could possibly have received, and in the language of colour. Absolutely beautiful! It was the beginning of my escape from the dark cloud.

Damien blogs at Deuxiemepeau; Picturing Poetry by Damien B. Donnelly

PEACE LIGHT XI

Peace Light XI; my preferred horizontal view. — Liz

Damien’s quote was one of many things I shared in my talk but it was a key event in my colour journey. It meant a lot to me the day after the talk when the gallery owner, Robert Piggott, gave me a gift he knew I’d treasure – a signed print of a very colourful work of his that brings to mind Damien’s quote whenever I look at it. It’ll always remind me of when I fought my reticence and told a small audience something of my real story.

“Art is a creative expression of the human spirit”

— Robert Piggott. Conversation 16 July, 2018

Robert Piggott Art Gallery, Dunedin

8 Jetty Street. 021 106 2744

Poster for the current exhibition Chromatone that runs till 30th July

Exterior detail of the Robert Piggott Art Gallery

Text and Photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)

