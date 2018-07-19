On Monday when we were in Dunedin I asked Nigel to take me to the Otago Art Society Annual Exhibition. As always there was a wonderful variety of art on display but this was my favourite.

This is a watercolour by Doug Hart simply called Whale Rider.

I love the style of this artwork. There was no further information displayed near the painting but I assume that this watercolour is based on Whale Rider, initially a novel by Witi Ihimaera and then an excellent movie of the same name was released in 2002. While its very much a New Zealand story, I feel that its a story that would appeal to anyone anywhere. It also provides an insight into life and culture in New Zealand and the tension between old and new, traditional and modern.

Photo taken by Liz Mon 16 July 2018

— The annual exhibition is due to finish soon, ends 22 July 2018

Text and Photo by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018).



