Colours of Coffee Flavours

Does my coffee taste musty/earthy or musty/dusty? Hopefully neither, there’s lots of better options. Various fruit, nut, chocolate flavours and even maple syrup! Much better than skunky, cardboard, rubber, petroleum, ashy, acrid or meaty brothy.

The poster shown below is hung as a framed print on the wall of Vanguard cafe at 329 Princes Street, Dunedin and is titled Coffee Taster’s Flavor Wheel.

Dunedin, New Zealand. Photos taken Monday 16 July 2018.

Coffee Flavours

Its created using the “sensory lexicon developed by World Coffee Research”. Who’d have thought? The inner circle has nine core categories, then there’s a round of sub-categories, and radiating out from these are the flavours. The colours are very eye-catching and the framed print is a pleasure to look at, as well as being easy to understand. Form, function, beauty – I was impressed!

— I’ve provided an image at the end of this post that can be enlarged

Chocolate Espresso Cake

Our refreshments were also impressive…

It tasted every bit as good as it looks!

Kombucha

I chose to drink this because a) milkshakes weren’t on offer and b) I’ve had this drink before here and its available in feijoa flavour (feijoa is my favourite fruit).

Kombucha is a fermented drink made from sweetened tea and a specific culture known as a scoby. This definition is from BBC goodfood, an article by Jo Lewin.

When I poured the drink into the glass it frothed up with a beautiful beige head but it subsided quickly so you don’t get to see that in the photo.

Coffee Taster’s Flavor Wheel

I cropped this from the top photo.

** Click on photo to enlarge **

Further Reading

Specialty Coffee Association Coffee Taster’s Flavor Wheel

World Coffee Research Sensory Lexicon

Colour wheel photo by Nigel. Other photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)

Advertisements