See The Sea

On Monday morning we tried a cafe that’s new to us in Dunedin, the cafe by the hot salt water pool at St Clair. It was really lovely sitting right above the waves and watching the kelp swishing backwards and forwards with the tidal movement below, as we enjoyed our brunch.

Here’s a couple of photos that I took from my seat at our table, looking out the window beside me.

St Clair Esplanade, Dunedin, New Zealand. Taken Monday 16 July 2018

Text and Photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)

