See The Sea

On Monday morning we tried a cafe that’s new to us in Dunedin, the cafe by the hot salt water pool at St Clair. It was really lovely sitting right above the waves and watching the kelp swishing backwards and forwards with the tidal movement below, as we enjoyed our brunch.

Here’s a couple of photos that I took from my seat at our table, looking out the window beside me.

St Clair Esplanade, Dunedin, New Zealand. Taken Monday 16 July 2018

** Click on either of these images to enlarge **

rsz_stclair_01_1000w

rsz_stclair_02_1000w

Text and Photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)

 

2 thoughts on “See The Sea

    1. It was cold outside in the wind. It got sunnier as the day went on and overall it was pretty ok for a winters day thank goodness! I’d just started to tell you about my new colourful post and I see you’re already been there! 😉

