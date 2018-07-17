Pretty and Pink, Two’s Company

Yesterday I posted about a pink house in Eastbourne Street, Caversham that I spotted while we were driving down the street. There’s another pink house directly across the road and together they make quite a statement. Here’s a photo taken by Nigel that includes both houses (as well as me getting my photo).

Eastbourne Street, Caversham, South Dunedin, New Zealand. Taken 17 July 2018

First is Nigel’s photo and for convenience I’ve re-posted my photo below.

** Click on either photo to enlarge **

rsz_pink_house_Nigel

rsz_eastbourne_street_dun_1200w

First photo by Nigel. Second photo by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)

    1. You mean the house on the right? I hadn’t given it much thought to be honest but the roof and garage door tend toward the brown end of red – enough to make them reasonably neutral I think, not too clashing!?

