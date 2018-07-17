Pretty and Pink, Two’s Company

Yesterday I posted about a pink house in Eastbourne Street, Caversham that I spotted while we were driving down the street. There’s another pink house directly across the road and together they make quite a statement. Here’s a photo taken by Nigel that includes both houses (as well as me getting my photo).
Eastbourne Street, Caversham, South Dunedin, New Zealand. Taken 17 July 2018
First is Nigel’s photo and for convenience I’ve re-posted my photo below.
** Click on either photo to enlarge **
First photo by Nigel. Second photo by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)
Advertisements
Red and pink together is quite a curious choice, but it works!
LikeLiked by 1 person
You mean the house on the right? I hadn’t given it much thought to be honest but the roof and garage door tend toward the brown end of red – enough to make them reasonably neutral I think, not too clashing!?
LikeLike
Somebody really likes pink in this house. I really like the different shades of pink they have used.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Its interesting to know what you think Pete, thanks! We liked it and were especially intrigued by the pink two-tone picket fence, a very different take on the usual white!
LikeLiked by 1 person
It certainly really catches the eye, Liz.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes it does! I find it a really interesting choice that they did that 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person