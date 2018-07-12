Unforgettable Birthday

Today the sun shone brightly for Nigel’s birthday – Yay! Our horrible winter weather had decided to play nice! We drove to Tapanui to enjoy brunch at Top Nosh and it was lovely. Then we decided to go for a drive in the country and it was all blue sky, sunshine and a dusting of snow on the hills. Wonderful! We found a turn-off for “Cabbage Tree Road” (cabbage trees are much loved NZ native trees like a plant out of Dr Seuss stories). All excited about this find, we turned down Cabbage Tree Road and found the most beautiful, big old cabbage tree! Nigel got out and took some photos – this is one of them.

All this perfection too good to be true? You bet. A bit further down the road Nigel hopped out again – to take some photos. A mis-step down the bank saw him measure his length on the road (a sealed or paved road).

To cut a long story short I drove him to three different medical centres, with Nigel emerging from the first cleaned up and with a band-aid diagonally over the end of one eyebrow, and then eventually his hand was x-rayed at the third.

He wasn’t a happy boy after the fall but once we’d left the first medical centre the shock wore off and he became much brighter and actually enjoyed my driving him around the rest of the day! (Quite challenging for me as I’ve only driven this car once before and its automatic, a big learning curve as I’m only used to manual cars).

He’s posted the photos of Cabbage Tree Road that he took before our day turned upside-down – at Cabbage Tree Road

His post doesn’t divulge all the drama of the day, it was up to me to let the cat out of the bag!

Text by Liz and Photo by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2018)

