Unforgettable Birthday

Today the sun shone brightly for Nigel’s birthday – Yay! Our horrible winter weather had decided to play nice! We drove to Tapanui to enjoy brunch at Top Nosh and it was lovely. Then we decided to go for a drive in the country and it was all blue sky, sunshine and a dusting of snow on the hills. Wonderful! We found a turn-off for “Cabbage Tree Road” (cabbage trees are much loved NZ native trees like a plant out of Dr Seuss stories). All excited about this find, we turned down Cabbage Tree Road and found the most beautiful, big old cabbage tree! Nigel got out and took some photos – this is one of them.
All this perfection too good to be true? You bet. A bit further down the road Nigel hopped out again – to take some photos. A mis-step down the bank saw him measure his length on the road (a sealed or paved road).
To cut a long story short I drove him to three different medical centres, with Nigel emerging from the first cleaned up and with a band-aid diagonally over the end of one eyebrow, and then eventually his hand was x-rayed at the third.
He wasn’t a happy boy after the fall but once we’d left the first medical centre the shock wore off and he became much brighter and actually enjoyed my driving him around the rest of the day! (Quite challenging for me as I’ve only driven this car once before and its automatic, a big learning curve as I’m only used to manual cars).
He’s posted the photos of Cabbage Tree Road that he took before our day turned upside-down – at Cabbage Tree Road
His post doesn’t divulge all the drama of the day, it was up to me to let the cat out of the bag!
Text by Liz and Photo by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2018)
… But the weather was fine 🙂 Good health-wishes for Nigel!
LikeLike
It started off well enough, turned sour then ended up OK. Just like in the Cat in The Hat.
I haven’t seen a cabbage tree before but they’d be perfect in a Dr Seuss book.
LikeLike
Glad it was ‘only’ a simple mishap. We can roam around in the muck just fine, the danger is in the car park.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I couldn’t believe it – I was waiting in the car and one second he was up the bank with his camera and a millisecond later I saw his full length falling to the road. It was just heart-stoppingly awful! We were very fortunate he didn’t suffer anything worse, so at the end of the day we’re very thankful! Things can go wrong so quickly!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, if nothing else, this year’s birthday will be a memorable one for Nigel. I suspect that Nigel, like most guys, does not like to deal with the medical world–somehow it damages our male sense of invulnerability. The cabbage trees look really cool. They don’t look like any tree that I have ever seen. I chuckled when you compared them to something out of a Dr Seuss story. I have always loved the crazy world of words and images that he created.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Me too Mike! I still love those books if I see them. As you said, he doesn’t like dealing with the medical world but the nurses in the country medical centres are lovely and easily put him at ease. Incidentally, the last nurse we saw today was from Atlanta, Georgia (I asked her where she came from because I liked her accent). I got a really nice book on drawing today from the library, perhaps I’ll finally make a start on something! Hope you’ve started to make a hole in your new art supplies and they’re not just serving as interior decor! 😉
LikeLike