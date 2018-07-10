Come away with me to realms of fantasy…

The latest contribution in response to the Pete’s Dragon creative invitation is the dramatic and powerful poem DREAMS AND DRAGONS by Damien B. Donnelly accompanied by an exquisite “little pastel sketch” also by Damien.

Please, please visit “Dreams and Dragons” and immerse yourself in the magic and wonder of this beautifully crafted poem and artwork. Its very, very special.

DREAMS AND DRAGONS by Damien B. Donnelly

Posted by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018). Dragon Illustration from Pixabay



Links to all Snow Dragon contributions are available HERE

