Come Away With Me

dragons-1436682_640

Come away with me to realms of fantasy…

The latest contribution in response to the Pete’s Dragon creative invitation is the dramatic and powerful poem DREAMS AND DRAGONS by Damien B. Donnelly accompanied by an exquisite “little pastel sketch” also by Damien.

Please, please visit “Dreams and Dragons” and immerse yourself in the magic and wonder of this beautifully crafted poem and artwork. Its very, very special.

DREAMS AND DRAGONS  by Damien B. Donnelly

Posted by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018). Dragon Illustration from Pixabay

Links to all Snow Dragon contributions are available HERE

5 thoughts on "Come Away With Me

Add yours

    1. Thank you for telling me that Pete! I really loved this picture with its friendly dragons, and I thought the conifers were a nice lead-in to Dami’s poem. Yes, wasn’t it a great trip? I haven’t run so wild with my imagination since I was a kid. It was FUN!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply

