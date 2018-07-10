Come away with me to realms of fantasy…
The latest contribution in response to the Pete’s Dragon creative invitation is the dramatic and powerful poem DREAMS AND DRAGONS by Damien B. Donnelly accompanied by an exquisite “little pastel sketch” also by Damien.
Please, please visit “Dreams and Dragons” and immerse yourself in the magic and wonder of this beautifully crafted poem and artwork. Its very, very special.
DREAMS AND DRAGONS by Damien B. Donnelly
Posted by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018). Dragon Illustration from Pixabay
Links to all Snow Dragon contributions are available HERE
Advertisements
Such charming, jovial dragons! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Aren’t they wonderful Tanja! Thank you. Its so nice to have creative alternatives to fire-breathing monsters!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree, Liz.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I like that image you have used, Liz! Enjoying being in that fantasy realm! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you for telling me that Pete! I really loved this picture with its friendly dragons, and I thought the conifers were a nice lead-in to Dami’s poem. Yes, wasn’t it a great trip? I haven’t run so wild with my imagination since I was a kid. It was FUN!
LikeLiked by 1 person