Container Ship at Port Chalmers

This afternoon at Port Chalmers in Dunedin we saw this heavily laden container ship in port. I’ve been fascinated by containers for years. So many containers, loaded with all sorts of goods, being dispatched all over the globe! Many years ago I worked in the office of a tannery in Auckland and part of my work was supervising the loading of containers and making transport arrangements. I loved seeing the swing-lift trucks coming into the yard with empty containers or leaving with full ones. Their final destination might be Korea, Japan or Italy.

The only time I’ve ever accepted a ride with a stranger was when I lived in the port town of Lyttelton and was waiting for a bus in order to get to work in Christchurch. The driver of a swing-lift truck with a container on-board stopped and asked me if I’d like a ride. No hesitation – I was up in the cab in a shot! I felt like all my Christmases had come at once sitting up in that huge cab, going through the Lyttelton tunnel and on into the city 🙂

Today I didn’t have my cellphone handy so I asked Nigel to take photos.

Port Chalmers, Dunedin, New Zealand. Taken by Nigel on Monday 09 July 2018

Isn’t it amazing that ships venture out on to the high seas with a huge load of containers piled high like this?

This morning we were at Larnach Castle. It was really rainy but since the main objective of our visit was the Ballroom Cafe it didn’t matter so much! Nigel has already done a post with some nice photos at Tea, scones and fire at Larnach Castle

Text by Liz and Photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2018)

