Candice has brought to vibrant life a fantastical and powerful Snow Dragon in her beautiful poem “Flight of the Snow Dragon” (link below). This memo is my only post today so please check out her poem.

I’ve added “Snow Dragon” to the top Menu on my blog and will add links there for any new creative works inspired by Pete’s Dragon. There’s help on that page if you’ve had trouble ‘seeing’ the Snow Dragon in the photo. You can also access this page by clicking HERE

Candice’s Flight of the Snow Dragon

And Pete Hillman has just written the beautiful contribution The Snow Dragon Soars

Snow Dragon Links

  • If you’d like to find out about the beautiful Snow Dragon and see a photo then click on Pete’s Dragon. This includes a general invitation if you’re inspired to join in with your own creative effort!
  • If you’d like to see my poem you’re welcome to click on Ode to Snow Dragon

Posted by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)
Dragon Illustration from Pixabay

3 thoughts on "Dragon Memo



  1. Beautifully done, Liz, and thank you 🙂 We have gone the full creative circle. You inspired by my ‘Snow’ Dragon’ image, and me by your ‘Snow Dragon’ poem, and your lovely way of bringing folk together to be inspired to be creative! 🙂

    

    

