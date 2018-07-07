Ode to Snow Dragon

SNOW DRAGON
Softly surging through the water
Near me I would have you stay
Onward going, never slowing
Wondrous how you surf the waves!
Dignified determination
Raging torrents all around
Anxious to pursue your journey
Going, flowing, ocean-bound
One brief glimpse through foamy spray
Nature’s gift, soon borne away
This poem is in response to a general Creative Invitation posted yesterday on my blog. Please follow the link for details if you’d like to join in!
Here is the photo that inspired this poem, do you see the Snow Dragon?
Snow Dragon found and captured (on camera!) by Pete Hillman / Pete Hillman’s Nature Photography
Poem written by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)
Top photo: Arlekim/Pixabay
Second photo: PublicDomainPictures/Pixabay
Last photo: The original Snow Dragon captured by Pete Hillman
Pretty!
Thank you urzre!
I really enjoyed that poem. I hope I can come up with something half as good to meet the challenge!
It means a lot to me that you’ve left this comment Candice and so kind of you! I’m really looking forward to reading what you come up with. Like I said before, I know good things take time but its really nice to know that you’ll have a go!
Wonderful poem!
Thanks so much for telling me so Pepix. I’m actually mentally exhausted now – but very happy to have made the poem 🙂
Oh, and thank you so much for sharing! 🙂
Your photo was the catalyst that inspired this huge mental effort to go further than haiku. This is really big for me – to do something longer that actually sounds like a poem. Yesterday I re-read it repeatedly because I simply couldn’t believe I’d done it!
This is so beautiful, Liz! I am smiling so big here:)
I love it that its made you smile so big Pete!
I love the poem, Liz. Very clever.
Thank you Jane! Poetry is a huge challenge for me, this is my first endeavour beyond Haiku!
I don’t even dare try!
