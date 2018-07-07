Ode to Snow Dragon

dragon-2461983_640

SNOW DRAGON

— Poem by Liz Cowburn; Exploring Colour

Softly surging through the water

Near me I would have you stay

Onward going, never slowing

Wondrous how you surf the waves!

Dignified determination

Raging torrents all around

Anxious to pursue your journey

Going, flowing, ocean-bound

One brief glimpse through foamy spray

Nature’s gift, soon borne away

dragon-13671_640

This poem is in response to a general Creative Invitation posted yesterday on my blog. Please follow the link for details if you’d like to join in!

Here is the photo that inspired this poem, do you see the Snow Dragon?

– Click to enlarge –

ghosts-in-the-weir-02

Snow Dragon found and captured (on camera!) by Pete Hillman / Pete Hillman’s Nature Photography

Poem written by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)
Top photo: Arlekim/Pixabay
Second photo: PublicDomainPictures/Pixabay
Last photo: The original Snow Dragon captured by Pete Hillman

