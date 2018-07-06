Pete’s Dragon as I’ve dubbed it, is in a photo recently posted on Pete Hillman’s blog; the dragon appears in the moving water of a weir, in a canal in Staffordshire, UK. In his blog Pete discusses the different forms that he can see in the moving water and one of the things he can see is a “Snow Dragon”:

“I see the rippling spine of a soaring Snow Dragon as it swoops and glides by.”

After looking at the photo I could see the other forms he’d mentioned but couldn’t see the Snow Dragon. Hours later I re-checked and this time I saw it straight away! Can you?

The Snow Dragon has cast its spell – I’d love to try and do something creative based on this beautiful, magical creature – a drawing or painting, a poem … perhaps a short story?

Thing is, I’m not much of an artist or poet. So I’m inviting anyone who feels inspired, to do something creative about the Snow Dragon and publish it on your blog (and then please return here and put a link to your post in the Comment area below). I don’t know if any of you will take up the challenge – but I’d love it if you do!

If I receive responses I’ll share the links in a more prominent place, say from the top Menu or from the Sidebar. Cheers, Liz

Photo taken by Pete Hillman, November 2016

– Click on photo to enlarge –

From: Ghosts In The Weir | 29 June 2018

Blog: Pete Hillman’s Nature Photography

NB: if you need a clue to help find the Snow Dragon, don’t hesitate to ask me in the Comments

Text by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018). Photo used with permission of Pete Hillman

