Everyday Nature Street verge detail in residential area of Gore, Southland, New Zealand. Tree root with lichen, moss and other natural bits and pieces. Taken by Liz 29 June 2018

2 thoughts on "Everyday Nature"

I'm fascinated by the many different colours of lichen and moss.

Yes, its amazing how much variety there is!
