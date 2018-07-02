Mossburn Muffins Mmm!

Chocolate and caramel muffins, hot chocolate and mochaccino. Delicious afternoon tea, enjoyed at Bracken Hall cafe and gift shop. Mossburn is a tiny village way out in the Southland rural countryside. Its on the tourist route to Fiordland which probably explains why this tiny town has two cafes and a diner! I recommend Bracken Hall for the friendly welcome, tasty food, delicious hot beverages and interesting gift shop. What more could you want?

Bracken Hall Cafe and Gift Shop, Mossburn, Southland, New Zealand.

Photos taken by Liz 30 June, 2018

Text and Photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)

