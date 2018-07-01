I visited Dunedin Public Art Gallery on 22 June 2018 and learned about a New Zealand artist who is completely new to me (even though she is now around 80 yrs of age). Her name is Marilynn Webb ONZM, “a nationally and internationally renowned printmaker”.

“Since the 1960s Webb has used her work to engage in a consistent and enduring exploration of the landscape. In particular, she has considered the remote and fragile environments found in Central Otago and Southland including Lake Mahinerangi, the Ida Valley, Rakiura/Stewart Island and Fiordland. It is these representations of the isolated or endangered landscape that have provided a framework for Webb’s environmental activism, which is a defining characteristic of her art.” — part of Dunedin Public Art Gallery’s introduction to the Marilynn Webb exhibition

Taste Before Eating (Series)

Large diptychs, each work comprising a hand-coloured monotype and written recipe, comment on the ecological concerns raised by NZ government ‘Think Big’ initiatives in the 1980s. Mining Crumble and another work Drowned Clutha Pudding both draw reference to the impacts of ‘Think Big’ projects on the sensitive landscape of Central Otago. – see ‘Further Reading’ below for full text

NOT your normal recipe …

I was initially quite shocked at the use of food recipes as a vehicle for voicing a strong message about environmental concerns … and then thought it was genius!

Further Reading

Text and Photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)

