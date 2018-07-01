Cellular We were walking into town and I spotted these fungi in a rough bit of shrubby ground by the footpath. There were three of them in an evenly-spaced triangular grouping. Its mid-winter here and we’ve had a lot of rain, the landscape is boring right now. I was excited to find these interesting fungi! Taken by Liz 29 June 2018. Gore, Southland, New Zealand Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related 7 thoughts on “Cellular” Add yours It’s many, many years since I saw one of these. I’d quite forgotten about them. It’s called a basket fungus. LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Thanks for that Judith, fabulous! LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Oops, sorry JANE!! LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Benjamin will be delighted with this fungi. On our walks, he is always bending over to examine everything we encounter along the way. Where he sees beauty, I more often see detritus…beauty truly is in the eye of the beholder. Thank-you! LikeLike Reply This is past its best but I was enchanted by it all the same, fascinated by its continuous network and shape, I hope Benjamin likes it! LikeLike Reply What is this? A mushroom? LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Yes, hahaha. A mushroom is also a fungus, a fruiting body of little threads in the soil called mycelium. LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) w Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email.
It’s many, many years since I saw one of these. I’d quite forgotten about them. It’s called a basket fungus.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks for that Judith, fabulous!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oops, sorry JANE!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Benjamin will be delighted with this fungi. On our walks, he is always bending over to examine everything we encounter along the way. Where he sees beauty, I more often see detritus…beauty truly is in the eye of the beholder. Thank-you!
LikeLike
This is past its best but I was enchanted by it all the same, fascinated by its continuous network and shape, I hope Benjamin likes it!
LikeLike
What is this? A mushroom?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, hahaha. A mushroom is also a fungus, a fruiting body of little threads in the soil called mycelium.
LikeLiked by 1 person