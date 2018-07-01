Cellular

We were walking into town and I spotted these fungi in a rough bit of shrubby ground by the footpath. There were three of them in an evenly-spaced triangular grouping. Its mid-winter here and we’ve had a lot of rain, the landscape is boring right now. I was excited to find these interesting fungi! Taken by Liz 29 June 2018. Gore, Southland, New Zealand
  2. Benjamin will be delighted with this fungi. On our walks, he is always bending over to examine everything we encounter along the way. Where he sees beauty, I more often see detritus…beauty truly is in the eye of the beholder. Thank-you!

