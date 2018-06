The climb to the covered Buddha at Seokguram. This photo was taken by Damien B. Donnelly who has recently returned from a visit to South Korea; the photo is used here with permission.

From: Scenes From South Korea, Gyeongju, Part 3

Blog Home: Deuxiemepeau; Picturing Poetry by Damien B. Donnelly

Posted by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018). Photo by Damien B. Donnelly



