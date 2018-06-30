Country Cafe Coasters

Rare sunshine arrived today! This afternoon we took a delightful sunny winter drive far out into the countryside, eventually arriving in the small village of Mossburn for afternoon tea. We laughed at the bottle-top cup coasters sitting on the table…

Bracken Hall Cafe and Gift Shop, Mossburn, Southland, New Zealand.

Photos taken by Liz 30 June, 2018

Text and Photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)

Advertisements