Country Cafe Coasters

Rare sunshine arrived today! This afternoon we took a delightful sunny winter drive far out into the countryside, eventually arriving in the small village of Mossburn for afternoon tea. We laughed at the bottle-top cup coasters sitting on the table…
Bracken Hall Cafe and Gift Shop, Mossburn, Southland, New Zealand.
Photos taken by Liz 30 June, 2018
Text and Photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)
I love it!!! 😂😂😂
You always manage to bring a welcome ray of sunshine to my day! Thank-you!
Funny 🙂
It’s the little things, easy to miss, that can make a nice shot. 😀
