This surely has to be one of the most beautiful shipping containers in the world! Flora and fauna in extravagant colours and patterns adorn the whole side of the container. Its a flamboyant fantasy; a vivid and vibrant paradise of recognisable creatures flaunting unearthly colours among psychedelic foliage. The container sits immediately outside The Pantry in South City, Invercargill.

The Pantry | South City Invercargill, Southland, New Zealand

Photos taken by Liz 23 June 2018.

Related Posts: Community Garden | Open Day | The Bright Room | Peeking Into The Pantry – This post is Part Five of “Colour My Community” –

Colourful Creation – Bold, Beautiful, Brilliant!

The theme of the mural is “the basket that feeds everyone”. Its on a 40ft container.

Above: The bird near the bottom is our native songbird, the tui. The end of the container is also painted but was in full sun so I didn’t photograph it.

View along most of the container length.

I’d expect that the blue bird is a morepork and the lower bird is a takahe.

The bird at the bottom is a kakapo (one of the common names for this is owl-parrot). There are ONLY 149 of these left. They only occur in New Zealand. I’d encourage you to find out more about the kakapo – its a real character. Here’s a good place to start, at the NZ Department of Conservation KAKAPO PAGE

Maori woven flax kete and various kinds of seafood

Our native pigeon and above to the far right is a kingfisher.

In the centre of this photo is a beautiful fantail.

The mural was designed by Esther Libeau who traced the design onto the container and then it was coloured in by school students. Here’s a link to a news article about it.

YouTube video featuring Esther Libeau talking about the mural

Esther Libeau Art – Facebook

Text and Photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)

Advertisements