Peeking Into The Pantry

The Pantry is a social enterprise opened by South Alive in 2017; retail shop that sells wholefoods and specialty groceries and also has a lovely little cafe and community kitchen. The atmosphere is friendly and welcoming, and its very clean and organised. Located behind South City Mall in Invercargill (used to be Bin Inn).

The Pantry | South City Invercargill, Southland, New Zealand

Photos taken by Liz 23 June 2018.

– This post is Part Four of “Colour My Community” –

The Pantry, Invercargill, New Zealand

Bright, colourful entrance

Delightful sign: “Talking Table | please come and join in”

Attractive products beautifully arranged and organised, clear signage

The Pantry has a wonderfully positive vibe, I’d be back in a heartbeat!

I visited The Pantry on Saturday 23 June 2018, an Open Day. I’d love to have this shop just down the road from me!

The Pantry Facebook Page

Text and Photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)

