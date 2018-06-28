Peeking Into The Pantry

The Pantry is a social enterprise opened by South Alive in 2017; retail shop that sells wholefoods and specialty groceries and also has a lovely little cafe and community kitchen. The atmosphere is friendly and welcoming, and its very clean and organised. Located behind South City Mall in Invercargill (used to be Bin Inn).

The Pantry | South City     Invercargill, Southland, New Zealand
Photos taken by Liz 23 June 2018.

– This post is Part Four of “Colour My Community” –

The Pantry, Invercargill, New Zealand

Bright, colourful entrance

Delightful sign: “Talking Table | please come and join in”

Attractive products beautifully arranged and organised, clear signage

The Pantry has a wonderfully positive vibe, I’d be back in a heartbeat!

I visited The Pantry on Saturday 23 June 2018, an Open Day. I’d love to have this shop just down the road from me!

The Pantry Facebook Page

Text and Photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)

8 thoughts on “Peeking Into The Pantry

Add yours

    1. Thanks for reading Tanja. Tonight will be the last post in this series and its the brightest, most vivid post you could imagine. I enjoyed putting it together because its endlessly wet and rainy here at present. It seems to have rained non-stop for a week (slight exaggeration but we haven’t seen much sun!)

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply

    1. I think its wonderful too Nikki! I guess they’ve drawn the short straw for a long time but now their hard work over many years is paying off. It was wonderful for me to actually go there and experience what a positive effect this development is having – I mean, I actually enjoyed myself and would happily return in future 🙂

      Like

      Reply

