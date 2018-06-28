Peeking Into The Pantry

The Pantry is a social enterprise opened by South Alive in 2017; retail shop that sells wholefoods and specialty groceries and also has a lovely little cafe and community kitchen. The atmosphere is friendly and welcoming, and its very clean and organised. Located behind South City Mall in Invercargill (used to be Bin Inn).
The Pantry | South City Invercargill, Southland, New Zealand
Photos taken by Liz 23 June 2018.
Related Posts: Community Garden | Open Day | The Bright Room
– This post is Part Four of “Colour My Community” –
The Pantry, Invercargill, New Zealand
Bright, colourful entrance
Delightful sign: “Talking Table | please come and join in”
Attractive products beautifully arranged and organised, clear signage
The Pantry has a wonderfully positive vibe, I’d be back in a heartbeat!
I visited The Pantry on Saturday 23 June 2018, an Open Day. I’d love to have this shop just down the road from me!
Text and Photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)
This looks great! I would take a seat 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Its a very welcoming place 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Pantry looks like an inviting place to hang out at, Liz. I understand that you want to return soon.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks for reading Tanja. Tonight will be the last post in this series and its the brightest, most vivid post you could imagine. I enjoyed putting it together because its endlessly wet and rainy here at present. It seems to have rained non-stop for a week (slight exaggeration but we haven’t seen much sun!)
LikeLiked by 1 person
I look forward to reading it, Liz. Sorry about the rain, I hope it will end soon. At least you are surrounding yourself with cheerful colors and images. 😊
LikeLiked by 1 person
Too right! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
How wonderful! Lucky community to have this in their midst.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think its wonderful too Nikki! I guess they’ve drawn the short straw for a long time but now their hard work over many years is paying off. It was wonderful for me to actually go there and experience what a positive effect this development is having – I mean, I actually enjoyed myself and would happily return in future 🙂
LikeLike