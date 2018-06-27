Today’s post is full of colour! When I looked around ‘The Pantry’ I found a little room dedicated to pet food and cleaning products. You won’t believe this but I got all excited about this room with its mundane stock. You see, it has an amazingly bright colourful mural on the back wall! I’ve dubbed it ‘The Bright Room’.

The Pantry | South City Invercargill, Southland, New Zealand

Photos taken by Liz Sat 23 June, 2018

– This post is Part Three of “Colour My Community” –

The Bright Room

Initial view of this gorgeous room

A little closer to the mural

The birds are our much beloved native tui – large, energetic, nectar-loving songbirds. The yellow drooping flowers are our beautiful native kowhai which tui feed on. The basket is a Maori flax kete (woven food basket).

Even the bulk cleaning products make a colourful display

Text and Photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)

