Colour My Community: Part One

A passionate group of people in South Invercargill have been working hard over the last few years planning, designing, fundraising and project managing a community hub to bring life and vitality to a tired, dreary part of town that I’ve never previously wanted to stop at or visit. That’s changed!
On the morning of Saturday 23 June I visited the hub with Nigel – he had a meeting there and I went along to keep him company. It turned out that they had an Open Day for the community and we returned later in the afternoon to relax and take a look around.
The community garden was the first development at this site so I thought I’d start with some photos of their wonderful brightly coloured raised planters. Remember that its currently winter in New Zealand but this garden looks great any time of year!
The Community Garden
The sign in the garden says “Welcome to our Garden”. Taken by Liz
Despite being winter there were plenty of plants in the planters. Taken by Liz
The mix of bright, happy colours made me smile. Taken by Liz
View toward the community hub from the garden. Taken by Nigel
Being a community ‘open day’ there was a bouncy castle for the kiddies, a clown, a barbeque and lots of other interesting activities. You can see in Nigel’s photo above that the Fire Service have turned up with a fire truck that has a snorkel. When I saw them raising the snorkel I ran outside and took this shot …
Wow – that’s high!
Text by Liz, Photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2018)
How like a giraffe the snorkel is 🙂
Hahaha! That would be a monstrous Jurassic sort of giraffe!
I feel the same way you do about the various colors, Liz. They create such a happy atmosphere simply by being there. I cannot wait to see these with flowers in them during your summer!
Thanks Tanja, they sure do cheer the place up! I’ll keep in mind about going back in the summer!
I love these raised garden beds! Wow! How awesome is that to bring a community together and the bright colours are so inviting. The right sort of garden to encourage a love of gardening in children for sure! Thank you for sharing this.
Thank you Nat, you’re welcome! The garden is very eye-catching, I love it!
