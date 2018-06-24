Titan Arum: Part Four

On the morning of 04 February, 2018 we again turned up at the Dunedin Botanic Garden glasshouse to view the titan arum or corpse flower (Amorphophallus titanum). The three photos below are our final photos.

See also: Titan Arum: Part One | Part Two | Part Three

Photos taken by Nigel. Dunedin Botanic Garden, Dunedin, New Zealand

We arrived about 15 minutes before opening time and to our amazement the door was opened shortly after our arrival. We had the luxury of viewing the open flower without lots of people around. For the record, the bad smell must have already dissipated overnight. Thank goodness!

Interesting fact: “Even under perfect conditions, the Titan arum takes about seven-to-10 years to flower from seed. The species has proven extremely difficult to cultivate, with flowerings at botanic gardens around the world hitting the headlines as a result.”

– from the Botanic Gardens of South Australia website

** Click on any photo to view large-size version **

Nigel and I are still amazed that we were privileged to see this incredible flower mature and bloom. The experience was everything we hoped it would be! Big thanks to Dunedin Botanic Garden for the work they’ve put in over the years to make this possible.

Dunedin Botanic Garden have a web page for the flowering of the titan arum and this includes excellent time-lapse film of the flower’s growth, opening and subsequent closing and collapse, for the period 24 January to 12 February 2018.

If you’ve enjoyed these posts and would like to see the flower for yourself simply do a web search on the name of a botanic garden near you and the name of the flower, Amorphophallus titanum. If its flowered there in the past you’re bound to get results as its a rare event and therefore makes the headlines. Then you can find out when they expect it might happen again. The plants are held in various places in the UK and USA, and Australia / New Zealand, and no doubt other places too.

Text by Liz and Photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2018)

Advertisements