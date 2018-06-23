Titan Arum: Part Three

On the morning of 03 February, 2018 we again turned up at the Dunedin Botanic Garden glasshouse to view the Titan arum or Corpse Flower (Amorphophallus titanum). The following four photos show what we saw.

See also:  Titan Arum:    Part One  |  Part Two

Photos taken by Nigel. Dunedin Botanic Garden, Dunedin, New Zealand

As mentioned yesterday, you can see a green canopy of branched leaflets atop a very sturdy stalk (to the left of the titan arum flower). This is another titan arum on display, where the bud from the tuber has grown into a leaf.

Same Day, Evening

We returned in the early evening of 03 February, 2018 but now there was a sign on the window of the glasshouse …

and a long queue outside, and we didn’t have time to wait around because we were flat-out at home preparing for moving house first thing on 05 February. We decided to give it a miss and return in the morning instead.

When we were close to the glasshouse I fancied I could smell something nasty but I wasn’t sure if it was my imagination playing tricks or not 🙂

  • To be continued …

Text by Liz and Photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2018)

