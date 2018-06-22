Titan Arum: Part Two

On 01 February 2018 we visited the Dunedin Botanic Garden again and checked on the progress of the Amorphophallus titanum (titan arum or corpse flower). We were very nervous that the flower mightn’t open before we moved house, away from Dunedin on 05 February!

Just to be clear – this is an unopened flower. At this stage there is no nauseating stench!

In the bottom photo you can also see the foliage of another titan arum (far-left; an umbrella of branched leaflets on a tall thick stalk). I think this is technically just one ‘leaf’ as the whole thing has grown from a single bud.

