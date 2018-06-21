Titan Arum: Part One

Have you seen the ‘Corpse Flower’? Earlier this year in our summer, at the end of Jan/early Feb, an Amorphophallus titanum at the Dunedin Botanic Garden flowered – much to the excitement of Nigel and I! We popped into the glasshouse every chance we could to see its progress and it flowered JUST before we were scheduled to move house to Gore on the 5th of February. Nigel took the last photos of the fully open flower on 04 Feb.
** Click on any of the photos below to view larger-size version **
The following two photos were taken on 29 January and the outer sheath is coming away from the flower.
I have read that Amorphophallus titanum translates as “giant mis-shapen penis”.
The next photo was taken the following day, 30 January 2018 …
– the outer sheath had completely fallen away, leaving a clean stem.
Indonesians call the plant ‘the corpse flower’ due to the terrible stench when the flower is ready for pollination.
According to the Eden Project this is “the largest flowering structure (inflorescence) on Earth, growing up to three metres tall” (link below).
Next photo: This information was displayed early on before it was known whether the bud sprouting up from the tuber would be a flower OR a leaf. This was a matter of much speculation in the early stage!
Here you can see what a bud can grow into – click on photo to enlarge.
The tuber can weigh more than 75kg and from Kew Science (link below) I found that a tuber had been re-potted at Kew in the winter of 2004 “which weighed an astonishing 91kg”.
- To be continued …
FURTHER INFORMATION
Kew Science | Plants of the World Online Amorphophallus titanum
Text by Liz and Photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2018)
You would have thought the Latin name would have described the corpse-like stench, rather than the giant other! But I guess somebody was using their eyes and imagination more than their nose and sense of smell at the time! Fascinating plant, Liz, and fascinating information!
That is one impressive plant, Liz! I am staying tuned…
I have never seen any images of one. Thanks 😀, now that’s an adventure !
That is just an amazing plant–how exciting to see it in person! Good for you and Nigel for risking the stench. The peach colored geranium (?) blooming in front of it is quite nice, too!
Benjamin and I are captivated by the Corpse Flower. How fortunate that Nigel and you had the opportunity to watch the unveiling of it’s secret. I neglected to share the translation of the Latin with him, I don’t think the parental units would want it repeated…and he would! We are off to visit the links that you so kindly included. Thank-you x 2!!
