Spam Likes: Alert

Yesterday I left comments on a blogger-friend’s WP site and received back some spam ‘likes’ on my comments overnight – which really annoyed me because this problem also occurred in April this year (from a different WP blog-site).
For all I know, this may be happening to my followers too but no-one has alerted me to it. Its a real hassle trying to get definitive information about what’s going on but I persevered and thought I’d share what I found out – so that if you have the problem you don’t have to go through the search-process I did.
I ended up contacting Akismet directly (they handle the spam-management for WP) and got a reply from a staff member of Automattic:
Hi Liz, you’re not alone. We’ve seen an uptick in reports of “spam likes” today. It’s not possible to prevent all spam, but we are diligent about always improving. In fact we made a few changes today to combat this recent wave of spammers.
Please give it a day or two and let us know if the amount of spam like does not decrease.
I just thought that if you’ve encountered this issue you can at least take some comfort from the fact that they are currently working it.
Kind regards
Liz
PS. If you haven’t encountered this then lucky you! A spam ‘like’ has a dodgy looking site name when it shows up in your notifications and often includes words you don’t particularly want to see. At its most innocent it might be gibberish like this: id532999.zfvdgk.xyz
Here’s a photo from our winter hoar frost trip earlier this month – a frozen letterbox in a frozen landscape. Just including it to pretty up my post 🙂
Text and Photo by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)
I had a few of these this morning, so this post came at the right time. Glad to hear they’re working on it!
(also great photo 🙂 )
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great the timing worked well for you and I’m glad you enjoyed the photo thank you 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
I been getting a lot too in the last few days.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks for letting me know. I hope its stopped by now but if the problem persists you can contact akismet who have a contact page at https://akismet.com/contact/
LikeLike
☺️
LikeLike
Yup, I got them too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I do hope they’ve got it sorted now!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you for posting this, Liz! I had the same problem too and I hope, they will solve it! I was also thinking about posting it. Your picture looks pretty cold – hard to imagine!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wish we could mix the temperatures up a bit to create the perfect temperature that we want! Lots of people are telling me they’ve had the same spam problem, very frustrating for everyone. At least WP gave me the link to contact akismet – there are people who’ve told me they’ve tried to contact WP but got no reply!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks for the alert. I had the same problem yesterday and it’s good to know I’m not alone or that it isn’t something I’ve done. I contacted WordPress and heard nothing back. Obviously akismet were the people to contact: I’ll know that if there’s a next time. The spam likes seem to have stopped now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’re welcome Jane. Here is the link to the akismet contact page for you to keep for handy reference – https://akismet.com/contact/
LikeLike
Thank you, Liz.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks to Natalie at Sacred Touches. I came across your blog. I’ve been dealing with this all day, they even attach themselves to reblogs I did from back in 2017! I contacted WordPress, but I never heard back.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hi Nancy, thanks for getting in touch. To some extent I can help you by giving you the link to the contact form for Akismet who manage spam for WP. I got a response from them to my email address surprisingly quickly. Go to this link and then scroll down the page to the contact form: https://akismet.com/contact/
LikeLike
Thanks a lot Liz! I had the same problem yesterday! Today we get 28 degrees in Germany. Frost is only in the fridge! :O
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’re welcome Simone! I’m finding a lot of other people are very frustrated with this problem. Very cool here, especially with fog and no sun yesterday, and tiny bits of sunshine that haven’t lasted today. Longing for more sunshine!
LikeLike
Reblogged this on "OUR WORLD".
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks for the reblog!
LikeLike
I got them, too! Thank you for letting us know. Hopefully, they’ll make the right changes and not screw up something else!! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here’s hoping! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Reblogged this on Sacred Touches.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I got a bunch of those today too. So annoying! 😦
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks for telling me Natalie. It is indeed very annoying and I sure sympathize!
LikeLiked by 1 person
😊❤️
LikeLiked by 1 person
Liz is on the case ! 😀. I was having the issue again and with my heavy traffic the last few days it was a problem. Thanks Liz 👏👏👏👏👏
LikeLiked by 1 person
It helps to share these things that challenge us and try our patience – grrrgh!!!
LikeLike
Thanks for the information. I’ve had the occasional spam “like” but nothing lately. Yes they are sometimes rubbish, sometimes pretty seedy-looking. Thanks for the great photo!
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’re very welcome and thanks for your response!
LikeLike
Same happened to me yesterday, 9 likes on comments I made in other blogs left by the described fake-identities. These spammers are a bit crazy. Have a nice day!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks transmutation, its good to know of other peoples experiences and I hope you have a nice day also!
LikeLiked by 1 person