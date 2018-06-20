Spam Likes: Alert

Yesterday I left comments on a blogger-friend’s WP site and received back some spam ‘likes’ on my comments overnight – which really annoyed me because this problem also occurred in April this year (from a different WP blog-site).

For all I know, this may be happening to my followers too but no-one has alerted me to it. Its a real hassle trying to get definitive information about what’s going on but I persevered and thought I’d share what I found out – so that if you have the problem you don’t have to go through the search-process I did.

I ended up contacting Akismet directly (they handle the spam-management for WP) and got a reply from a staff member of Automattic:

Hi Liz, you’re not alone. We’ve seen an uptick in reports of “spam likes” today. It’s not possible to prevent all spam, but we are diligent about always improving. In fact we made a few changes today to combat this recent wave of spammers.

Please give it a day or two and let us know if the amount of spam like does not decrease.

I just thought that if you’ve encountered this issue you can at least take some comfort from the fact that they are currently working it.

Kind regards
Liz

PS. If you haven’t encountered this then lucky you! A spam ‘like’ has a dodgy looking site name when it shows up in your notifications and often includes words you don’t particularly want to see. At its most innocent it might be gibberish like this: id532999.zfvdgk.xyz

Here’s a photo from our winter hoar frost trip earlier this month – a frozen letterbox in a frozen landscape. Just including it to pretty up my post 🙂

rsz_frozen_letterbox

Text and Photo by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)

  4. Thank you for posting this, Liz! I had the same problem too and I hope, they will solve it! I was also thinking about posting it. Your picture looks pretty cold – hard to imagine!

    1. Wish we could mix the temperatures up a bit to create the perfect temperature that we want! Lots of people are telling me they’ve had the same spam problem, very frustrating for everyone. At least WP gave me the link to contact akismet – there are people who’ve told me they’ve tried to contact WP but got no reply!

  5. Thanks for the alert. I had the same problem yesterday and it’s good to know I’m not alone or that it isn’t something I’ve done. I contacted WordPress and heard nothing back. Obviously akismet were the people to contact: I’ll know that if there’s a next time. The spam likes seem to have stopped now.

  6. Thanks to Natalie at Sacred Touches. I came across your blog. I’ve been dealing with this all day, they even attach themselves to reblogs I did from back in 2017! I contacted WordPress, but I never heard back.

    1. You’re welcome Simone! I’m finding a lot of other people are very frustrated with this problem. Very cool here, especially with fog and no sun yesterday, and tiny bits of sunshine that haven’t lasted today. Longing for more sunshine!

  13. Thanks for the information. I’ve had the occasional spam “like” but nothing lately. Yes they are sometimes rubbish, sometimes pretty seedy-looking. Thanks for the great photo!

