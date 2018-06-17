Five Eyes: Ellen Jennings

Ellen Jennings lives in the South Carolina Lowcountry, USA and photographs the abundant wildlife and natural environment in her area. She has a knack for capturing a little ‘something special’ of the character of her subjects that keeps me hooked on her imagery!

Passing By Photo is a collection of Ellen’s photography:  Home  |  Image Posts

Any information provided is what I’ve summarised from Ellen’s original blog-post. You’ll find more information, and in most cases more photos, if you follow the Link to the original blog-post.

** You can click on ANY image below to fast-link to Ellen’s large-size image **

531a3052

Barred Owl, fledged owlet, peering down through the branches. Beidler Forest.

Link:   Barred Owl Owlet  |  19 May, 2018

531a5171

Link:  Pileated Woodpecker Feeding Fledgling  |  27 May, 2018

531a6234

To see the beautiful bright blue eye of the ibis click on the photo for enlarged version

Link:   Juvenile White Ibis  |  29 April, 2018

531a7633

Turtle (Yellow-bellied Slider) on top of an Alligator … and reflected in the water.

Link:  Turtles Extreme Posing  |  25 January, 2017

531a8287

The eye of a Great Blue Heron. What a great shot! – Liz

Link:  I Spy … An Eye  |  24 October, 2016

BONUS photo … You can’t beat all these ‘eyes’ !!! – Liz

531a4819-edit

Link:  Strutting Peacock  |  27 May, 2018

This is the sixth post in the series “Five Eyes”: to see the others click HERE

Selected and Arranged by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)

– All Photos Taken by Ellen Jennings (and used here with permission) –

Advertisements

5 thoughts on “Five Eyes: Ellen Jennings

Add yours

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: