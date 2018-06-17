Five Eyes: Ellen Jennings

Ellen Jennings lives in the South Carolina Lowcountry, USA and photographs the abundant wildlife and natural environment in her area. She has a knack for capturing a little ‘something special’ of the character of her subjects that keeps me hooked on her imagery!

Passing By Photo is a collection of Ellen’s photography: Home | Image Posts

Any information provided is what I’ve summarised from Ellen’s original blog-post. You’ll find more information, and in most cases more photos, if you follow the Link to the original blog-post.

** You can click on ANY image below to fast-link to Ellen’s large-size image **

Barred Owl, fledged owlet, peering down through the branches. Beidler Forest.

Link: Barred Owl Owlet | 19 May, 2018

Link: Pileated Woodpecker Feeding Fledgling | 27 May, 2018

To see the beautiful bright blue eye of the ibis click on the photo for enlarged version

Link: Juvenile White Ibis | 29 April, 2018

Turtle (Yellow-bellied Slider) on top of an Alligator … and reflected in the water.

Link: Turtles Extreme Posing | 25 January, 2017

The eye of a Great Blue Heron. What a great shot! – Liz

Link: I Spy … An Eye | 24 October, 2016

BONUS photo … You can’t beat all these ‘eyes’ !!! – Liz

Link: Strutting Peacock | 27 May, 2018

This is the sixth post in the series “Five Eyes”: to see the others click HERE

Selected and Arranged by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)

– All Photos Taken by Ellen Jennings (and used here with permission) –

Advertisements