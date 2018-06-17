Five Eyes: Ellen Jennings

Ellen Jennings lives in the South Carolina Lowcountry, USA and photographs the abundant wildlife and natural environment in her area. She has a knack for capturing a little ‘something special’ of the character of her subjects that keeps me hooked on her imagery!
Barred Owl, fledged owlet, peering down through the branches. Beidler Forest.
Link: Barred Owl Owlet | 19 May, 2018
Link: Pileated Woodpecker Feeding Fledgling | 27 May, 2018
To see the beautiful bright blue eye of the ibis click on the photo for enlarged version
Link: Juvenile White Ibis | 29 April, 2018
Turtle (Yellow-bellied Slider) on top of an Alligator … and reflected in the water.
Link: Turtles Extreme Posing | 25 January, 2017
The eye of a Great Blue Heron. What a great shot! – Liz
Link: I Spy … An Eye | 24 October, 2016
BONUS photo … You can’t beat all these ‘eyes’ !!! – Liz
Link: Strutting Peacock | 27 May, 2018
This is the sixth post in the series “Five Eyes”: to see the others click HERE
Selected and Arranged by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)
– All Photos Taken by Ellen Jennings (and used here with permission) –
Thank you, Liz, for sharing my images and your kind words! Great selection and caption on the bonus image!
Wow, you selected some really great ones that follow your theme here. A wonderful photographer that I follow… literally.
Spectacular shots from a fellow photographer whose blog I happily follow. What a wonderful choice, Liz, for your ongoing series of Five Eyes photos.
Thank you, Mike! Liz took me down memory lane revisiting these scenes.
I don’t know about you, but sometimes I am searching for the next shot so hard that I forget how good some of the old shots are. It’s good to look back and remember.
