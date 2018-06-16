Yesterday morning I came across a colourful blog-post by Sayanti Dasgupta that features the photo below, and I was blown away by it. Sayanti was very helpful answering my questions and I found out that this Gond mural is next to the entrance of the first floor of her house. I also learned from Sayanti that ‘Gond’ is a tribal art form of India, that Gond Art belongs to Madhya Pradesh, a state of India.
Original blog-post: Bright is Beautiful | 02 April, 2018
Sayanti’s website and blog: Weekend Hamesha
If you’d like to know more just search on Gond art or Gond painting. I particularly enjoyed Painted Songs
Sayanti if you read this, thank you for your blog-post and photo. I think you’ve opened up a whole new world – this art style really appeals to me!
Photo by Sayanti Dasgupta, used with permission. Text by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)
keywords: deer, stag, hind, antlers
Hi Liz, If you don’t mind can I share this in social media like Facebook and Instagram ?
That’s fine Sayanti, please go ahead.
Hi Liz, Thank you so much for sharing the art. I am very glad. 🙂
I’m excited to have found out about this beautiful art!
