Bright Spot

We spent a 3-day stopover each way in Los Angeles when we visited the UK in 2010 (we love to stopover in LA!). One day we spent much of our time in Los Feliz and stopped in at Fred 62 for an excellent breakfast. After returning from a trip to the bathroom Nigel told me that I should pay a visit myself – the reason was plain to see when I reached the bathroom entrance (photo taken by Nigel) …

Text by Liz, Photo by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2018)

Advertisements