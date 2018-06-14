Rock Solid

Nearly missed taking a photo of this big boulder. I’d just got comfy in the car after being out in the cold, looked out the window, and realized I’d forgotten to photo this rock when I was outside. So back outside I went …

Butchers Gully, Butchers Dam, Lye Bow Road, Alexandra; Central Otago, New Zealand

Text and Photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)

Advertisements