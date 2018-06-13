Five Eyes: Zoomology

Tom and Emma work as Freelance Ecologists spending the southern hemisphere’s summer in New Zealand (Emma’s home country) and the northern hemisphere’s summer in England (Tom’s home country). Their blog is choc-full of wonderful wildlife photography and very interesting and informative articles.

Its a great opportunity for me to present some New Zealand wildlife so I’ve restricted my selection accordingly. Some of you already follow Zoomology so you’ll probably have seen these photos but I hope you enjoy them all over again!

Included here are five photos, plus a bonus photo. If you follow the links to the original posts, you’ll find a wealth of great information along with more photos.

Blog home: Zoomology – Wildlife & Travel –

The Pūriri Moth (Aenetus virescens)

Growing up in Northland, sometimes my Dad would take me night fishing at the wharf and these beautiful moths would be attracted to the light. They are big and their green colour is gorgeous. – Liz

Fast Link to the Huge-size version of this photo

From: New Zealand’s Largest and Heaviest Native Moth

The following three photos all originate from the same blog-post:

Lake of the Blag Shags: A Few Faces From Whanganui’s Virginia Lake

New Zealand Scaup (Aythya novaeseelandiae)

I’ve seen scaup on Lake Wakatipu at Queenstown. They move very quickly, diving down into the water and bobbing up again like corks! – Liz

Australian Coot (Fulica atra australis)

“They are a recent self-introduction to New Zealand, first recorded breeding here in 1958.” – Zoomology



** Click on the photo to get a better view of the baby coots! **

[Note: Mike Powell recently posted a photo of a Eurasian Coot (Fulica atra) parent and juvenile at Old coot, young coot and he has multiple posts that feature the American Coot (Fulica americana). I particularly enjoyed this 2014 post. – Liz]

Little Black Shag (Phalacrocorax sulcirostris)

** Click on the photo for a better look at that stunning eye colour **

New Zealand’s Endangered Whio (Hymenolaimus malacorhynchos)

Fast Link to the Huge-size version of this photo

“Whio are one of the few waterfowl species worldwide that live year round on fast-flowing rivers. Even whio ducklings are self-reliant and capable of battling strong currents from the moment they hatch.” – Zoomology

From: The Ducks Who Surf Rapids: New Zealand’s Endangered Whio

BONUS Photo! This is taken from the bottom of the Puriri Moth blog-post

** Click on the photo to enlarge **

I couldn’t resist adding our lovely native owl. At night when moreporks are present you can hear them calling; it sounds very much like “more pork”, as clear as a bell and the sound really carries! The morepork is in our native tree fuchsia. – Liz

Selected and Arranged by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)

– All Photos Taken by Zoomology (and used here with permission) –

