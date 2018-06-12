Winter Willow

On that freezing cold Saturday, 02 June, when we were on our way home through Central Otago, we passed these frozen willows. This was after we’d left Fruitlands and we were somewhere between Gorge Creek and Shingle Creek. Central Otago, New Zealand.

The trees were right by the highway. – Photo by Nigel

Some of the ice had fallen off and was scattered over the grass like a white winter version of autumn leaves. – Photo by Liz

Willow branches all decked out in white. – Photo by Liz

Further down the road after Roxburgh and Ettrick we crossed the bridge to Millers Flat and admired these trees that have held tight to their leaves. Nigel had a look at them and tells me they’re two species of oak. Sunny, blue sky and no ice in sight! – Photo by Nigel

Willow, ice detail. – Photo by Nigel

Text by Liz, Photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2018)

