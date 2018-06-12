Winter Willow

On that freezing cold Saturday, 02 June, when we were on our way home through Central Otago, we passed these frozen willows. This was after we’d left Fruitlands and we were somewhere between Gorge Creek and Shingle Creek. Central Otago, New Zealand.

The trees were right by the highway. – Photo by Nigel

winter_willow_01

Some of the ice had fallen off and was scattered over the grass like a white winter version of autumn leaves. – Photo by Liz

winter_willow_02

Willow branches all decked out in white. – Photo by Liz

winter_willow_03

Further down the road after Roxburgh and Ettrick we crossed the bridge to Millers Flat and admired these trees that have held tight to their leaves. Nigel had a look at them and tells me they’re two species of oak. Sunny, blue sky and no ice in sight! – Photo by Nigel

millers_flat_02Jun2018

Willow, ice detail. – Photo by Nigel

winter_willow_04

Text by Liz, Photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2018)

2 thoughts on “Winter Willow

Add yours

    1. Yes, all the winter pictures I’ve put up have been taken on the one day. In the morning we suddenly drove into Narnia and on our return home we suddenly drove out of it again! And once we’d driven out, the weather was totally different! Very surreal!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply

