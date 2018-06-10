Rock Face (do you see the face?)

rsz_rock_face_butchers_dam
Rock Face (do you see the face?)  – Looks like an aristocratic man’s face to me, in profile with nose toward the power pole. Lawyer’s head? What do you see? Taken by Liz at Butchers Dam near Alexandra, Central Otago, New Zealand, Sat 02 June 2018. **Click on the photo to enlarge**
2 thoughts on “Rock Face (do you see the face?)

  2. I definitely see the face and didn’t even need your hint to identify it. The head fits right in with the rugged landscape, though the telephone pole looks a little out of place. For what it’s worth, I also see a wild animal with an open mouth a bit lower and to the right in the image.

