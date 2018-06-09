Australia – True Colours

I love New Zealand and this is where my heart is, but you just can’t beat the colourful landscapes of Australia (not to mention the huge variety of colourful birds). I’m totally in LOVE with the colours of Australia!

Some time ago I found an amazing blog by a couple of Australian adventurers and I get my colour fix by following them and being continually WOW-ed by their photographs.

With their permission I’m privileged to share with you a few photos that I’ve selected from their blog XPLORE – “Out and About having fun” in Australia, courtesy of Baz – The Landy and Janet-Planet.

These are beautiful images. To do them justice I encourage you to click on the image to enjoy the large-size view.

With the first four images you can access a much larger-size version than provided here if you follow the link to the original blog-post.

A favourite waterhole along the Bogan River

Photo: Baz – The Landy

Tranquility – In the Australian Bush

Canning Stock Route, Outback Australia

Photo: Baz – The Landy

Nightfall, in the Australian Outback

One of Australia’s favourite birds, the Kookaburra, nature’s very own alarm clock “laughing” the day away…

I managed to photograph this beautiful pair as they sat on a rock looking over the ocean along Australia’s rugged southern coastline…

Croajingolong National Park, Southern Australia

Photo: Baz – The Landy

Australia’s bush alarm clock – Laughing away…

Outback Australia

Photo: Janet-Planet

Nature’s Art – In the Australian Outback

Mayne Ranges – North of Diamantina NP

Photo: Baz – The Landy

Milparinka – Outback Australia

Selected and arranged by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)

