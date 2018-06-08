Tiger Tea in Caversham, Dunedin NZ

art (street art), buildings, lifestyle
animal, art, art (street art), artwork, blue sky, bright, buildings, cities, city, color, colour, concept, drinking, dunedin, happiness, illustration, lifestyle, light, new zealand, outdoor, recreation, rest, resting, street, tea, tiger tea, urban, wildlife
I would taste it 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
If it makes me as bright-eyed as that tiger then it would be a great drink at the start of the day as I’m not a morning person 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
😀 Me too – I need a lot of things in the morning just to open my eyes…
LikeLiked by 1 person
My word, that is good!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hahaha, very good Ellen! I think its good too 🙂 I’ve never tasted the tea though – I should get a packet some time!
LikeLike
I love to find signs like that, great !
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m fascinated by Tiger Tea ads on buildings in Dunedin. There’s a few of them scattered about but I don’t recall another one as arty as this. One day I went into the Settlers Museum and found that they have a ‘Tiger Tea’ bus in the museum! So there’s a few photos in the Tiger Tea story yet when I get the opportunity!
LikeLiked by 1 person