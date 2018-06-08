Tiger Tea in Caversham, Dunedin NZ

rsz_caversham_tiger_tea
Tiger Tea advertisement on the side of a commercial building in Caversham, South Dunedin, New Zealand. Taken by Liz, 01 June 2018. **Click to Enlarge**
Advertisements

7 thoughts on “Tiger Tea in Caversham, Dunedin NZ

Add yours

    1. I’m fascinated by Tiger Tea ads on buildings in Dunedin. There’s a few of them scattered about but I don’t recall another one as arty as this. One day I went into the Settlers Museum and found that they have a ‘Tiger Tea’ bus in the museum! So there’s a few photos in the Tiger Tea story yet when I get the opportunity!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: