Fire and Ice

Rose hips and hoar frost photographed on the second day of winter. We drove to Alexandra and in the afternoon on the way back to Gore we stopped in several places to take photos. These are taken at Butchers Dam near Alexandra. We literally parked on the roadside, scrambled up a bank, and found a lovely white wilderness with flashes of red rose hips.

First two photos taken by Nigel and the rest taken by Liz.

Butchers Dam, Alexandra, Central Otago, New Zealand. Taken on Sat 02 June 2018.

Text by Liz, Photos taken by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2018)

Advertisements