Fire and Ice

Rose hips and hoar frost photographed on the second day of winter. We drove to Alexandra and in the afternoon on the way back to Gore we stopped in several places to take photos. These are taken at Butchers Dam near Alexandra. We literally parked on the roadside, scrambled up a bank, and found a lovely white wilderness with flashes of red rose hips.
First two photos taken by Nigel and the rest taken by Liz.
Butchers Dam, Alexandra, Central Otago, New Zealand. Taken on Sat 02 June 2018.
Text by Liz, Photos taken by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2018)
I love your frosty art, Liz. Just curious-you mention the second day of winter. Are you referring to meteorologic winter? Sorry if I missed your explanation.
Just the calendar quarter so in New Zealand winter is June, July, Aug. Thanks Tanja!
Happy hoarfrost, if “happy” is the right word. It fits pictorially, if not in terms of human comfort as winter sets in.
Thanks for visiting Steve! “Happy” is always the right word 🙂
I checked on the temps for the next week in Alexandra. It’s so cold there! No wonder you can take beautiful frosty photos. Is it normally so cold at this time of the year?
I don’t really know if its hit a bit earlier this year or not, I suspect so. They’ve had so much fog and its locked the cold in. Alexandra has such an extreme climate, hot in summer and cold in winter. Beautiful in spring and autumn! You might enjoy links I gave to Ellen Jennings yesterday in my response to her comment – just scroll down to the comments at https://exploringcolour.wordpress.com/2018/06/05/speargrass-inn-garden/
Thank you Liz, I looked at the photos. They are just stunning! I once lived in the Waikato and we had big frosts there, but nothing like that! Here in NSW we have frosts too: last July a number of mornings where the temp was -6, but never frosts like that. I guess there’s not enough moisture in the air.
From Butchers Dam through Fruitlands it was hoar frost. Somewhere between Fruitlands and Roxburgh it completely changed and the afternoon was beautiful. We’ve got 4 or 5 photos taken once we’d left the frost behind, I’ll share them in a forthcoming post a few days away yet. I’ve spent a little bit of time in Huntly in the Waikato and it was a horrible place to be in winter – the cold and fog from being so close to the Waikato River (I was staying just across the road from the river).
I’m guessing that it was very cold for the hoar frost to have occurred. It must have been breathtaking to see this firsthand. The rose hips are so lovely encased in the frost. Thank-you!
Constant fog and cold that means the frost just keeps on ‘growing’. I gave Ellen Jennings a couple of good links to follow yesterday – just go down to the comments and refer to my response to her comment – yesterdays post is at https://exploringcolour.wordpress.com/2018/06/05/speargrass-inn-garden/
I am loving this series – it’s all so moody and beautiful. Thanks for sharing 🙂
Hey Rowena, great to hear from you! Its so nice to hear you’re enjoying this ‘other world’ !
Wow, this is really wonderful and full of freshness. It’s so hot here, I could keep on watching these cool pics 😉
So you’re feeling the heat? Wow! Here’s me in multi layers of clothing, and there’s snow out on the lawn this morning!
Brrr … here is a lot of sun and heat.
I prefer somewhere in between the extremes but I do love having four seasons. Where I grew up I barely knew what autumn was!
Yes, so do I. Not too cold and not too hot. Autumn is the perfect season …
So it is 🙂
Another beautiful scene in that frost, Liz & Nigel!
Thank you Ellen! The rose hips just keep on giving their cheerful contribution to the landscape from autumn into winter!
Your images look like scenes from a movie…I daresay Narnia or something similar!
Thank you! It certainly felt like we were entered into another world!
