Speargrass Inn: Garden

Photos from the garden that surrounds Speargrass Inn at Fruitlands, Central Otago. We arrived at the Inn but they were Out (closed for the winter). This post continues Fruitless Fruitlands which included a rustic wagon. The beautiful pine tree below is near the wagon – you can partially see it in some photos. The pine needles were gorgeous, arranged in what I think of as a ‘fibre-optic’ effect.

The second photo was taken by Nigel and the small tree looked like it was adorned in little puffy pink pantaloons. We don’t know what the tree is so if you happen to know, please give me a yell!

Speargrass Inn, Fruitlands, Central Otago. New Zealand. Taken Sat 02 June 2018.

rsz_speargrass_inn_p02_01rsz_speargrass_inn_p02_02rsz_speargrass_inn_p02_03rsz_speargrass_inn_p02_04rsz_speargrass_inn_p02_05rsz_speargrass_inn_p02_06rsz_speargrass_inn_p02_07rsz_speargrass_inn_p02_08

Text and Photos by Liz, except photo 2 taken by Nigel
Exploring Colour (2018)

Advertisements

19 thoughts on “Speargrass Inn: Garden

Add yours

    1. Thank you Ellen! I think this might be ‘everyday’ for winter in this area. This morning I read an article about a guy who’s lived in Fruitlands, in a heritage cottage, for 30 years. Very interesting – you can read it at https://www.odt.co.nz/regions/central-otago/fire-key-life-frost-zone Also, the slideshow link that you’ll find there is well worth looking at – some places deeper into Central Otago. I’ll give you the slideshow link here as well: https://www.odt.co.nz/regions/slideshow-life-freezer Let me know if you find these links interesting! The slideshow is classic winter Central Otago imagery.

      Like

      Reply

  2. It looks so chilly, but stunning with those rimed trees. I wonder if the red flowered tree could be a flowering quince Chaenomeles speciosa, usually called japonica?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

    1. The overall effect is very much like Chaenomeles – very well observed! But the pink things are like little puffed up bags (from looking at Nigel’s other photos which had more detail) and I’m not aware of Chaenomeles going though a phase like that in its cycle? We’re familiar with Chaenomeles flowers as its commonly grown down south and the flowers are very beautiful!

      Like

      Reply

  4. These are most definitely SPECTACULAR photos of Mother Nature’s capricious surprises! Everything appears to have been captured by the frost as they were blissfully unaware. Those sweet roses with buds yet to open certainly were not expecting to be flash frozen. I love Nigel’s photo of that lovely little tree. Thank-you!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

    1. I haven’t seen very much of this thick hoar frost and its like everything is frozen in time, really magic! Nigel’s going to be a happy boy with a second compliment to his credit!

      Like

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: