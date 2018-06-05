Speargrass Inn: Garden

Photos from the garden that surrounds Speargrass Inn at Fruitlands, Central Otago. We arrived at the Inn but they were Out (closed for the winter). This post continues Fruitless Fruitlands which included a rustic wagon. The beautiful pine tree below is near the wagon – you can partially see it in some photos. The pine needles were gorgeous, arranged in what I think of as a ‘fibre-optic’ effect.
The second photo was taken by Nigel and the small tree looked like it was adorned in little puffy pink pantaloons. We don’t know what the tree is so if you happen to know, please give me a yell!
Speargrass Inn, Fruitlands, Central Otago. New Zealand. Taken Sat 02 June 2018.
Text and Photos by Liz, except photo 2 taken by Nigel
Exploring Colour (2018)
Beautiful captures of the frost, Liz! All those plants look just lovely, if cold, with that frozen coat. Was this an unusual phenomenon or an everyday thing?
Thank you Ellen! I think this might be ‘everyday’ for winter in this area. This morning I read an article about a guy who’s lived in Fruitlands, in a heritage cottage, for 30 years. Very interesting – you can read it at https://www.odt.co.nz/regions/central-otago/fire-key-life-frost-zone Also, the slideshow link that you’ll find there is well worth looking at – some places deeper into Central Otago. I’ll give you the slideshow link here as well: https://www.odt.co.nz/regions/slideshow-life-freezer Let me know if you find these links interesting! The slideshow is classic winter Central Otago imagery.
It looks so chilly, but stunning with those rimed trees. I wonder if the red flowered tree could be a flowering quince Chaenomeles speciosa, usually called japonica?
The overall effect is very much like Chaenomeles – very well observed! But the pink things are like little puffed up bags (from looking at Nigel’s other photos which had more detail) and I’m not aware of Chaenomeles going though a phase like that in its cycle? We’re familiar with Chaenomeles flowers as its commonly grown down south and the flowers are very beautiful!
Incredible!
Thanks urzre!
These are most definitely SPECTACULAR photos of Mother Nature’s capricious surprises! Everything appears to have been captured by the frost as they were blissfully unaware. Those sweet roses with buds yet to open certainly were not expecting to be flash frozen. I love Nigel’s photo of that lovely little tree. Thank-you!
Thank you for your lovely comment Ellen – such a pleasure to read!
I hope you go back when the inn is open. I’d like to see the inside of it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You just might see some photos in November Candice! I’ll try and keep your wish in mind 🙂
I do love the way frost decorates everything it touches. I really like that second shot, too!
I haven’t seen very much of this thick hoar frost and its like everything is frozen in time, really magic! Nigel’s going to be a happy boy with a second compliment to his credit!
Beautiful – that second shot ♥
Thanks on behalf of Nigel! He’ll be pleased to know his photo rated a special mention!
♥
Wow! These are amazing pictures!
Thank you very much Pepix!
I have never seen frosted roses. This was lovely.
Frosted roses are quite surreal! They looked so lovely, bravely blooming in the cold!
