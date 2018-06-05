Speargrass Inn: Garden

Photos from the garden that surrounds Speargrass Inn at Fruitlands, Central Otago. We arrived at the Inn but they were Out (closed for the winter). This post continues Fruitless Fruitlands which included a rustic wagon. The beautiful pine tree below is near the wagon – you can partially see it in some photos. The pine needles were gorgeous, arranged in what I think of as a ‘fibre-optic’ effect.

The second photo was taken by Nigel and the small tree looked like it was adorned in little puffy pink pantaloons. We don’t know what the tree is so if you happen to know, please give me a yell!

Speargrass Inn, Fruitlands, Central Otago. New Zealand. Taken Sat 02 June 2018.

Text and Photos by Liz, except photo 2 taken by Nigel

Exploring Colour (2018)

