Speargrass Inn is a beautifully restored historic hotel now operating as a cafe with separate B&B accommodation. We’d hoped to enjoy the cafe on our way back home on Saturday. The district where Speargrass Inn is located is called Fruitlands and we found the cafe had closed for the winter hence my title ‘Fruitless Fruitlands’.
According to the cafe’s website the district was named Fruitlands “after an abortive attempt at fruit growing in the frost prone area.” Prior to being named Fruitlands the area had a succession of other names – Speargrass Flat, Limerick and Bald Hill Flat.
The Speargrass Hotel was established in 1869 and served the many gold miners who were in the region during the gold rush period.
Nigel just came up with this witticism: “We went to the inn but they were out”. Hahaha! Thought I’d share that 🙂
Photos taken by Liz on 02 June 2018
Speargrass Inn, Fruitlands
In the photo above, this building was originally the stables for the hotel but was subsequently converted to a private dwelling.
Text and Photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)
