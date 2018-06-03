White Magic by Lye Bow Road

natural phenomena, nature (plants)
alexandra, central otago, cold, disappear, environment, fog, form, frost, ice, landscape, light, misty, mood, moody, natural phenomena, nature, nature (plants), new zealand, outdoor, rocks, seasons, shape, texture, transformation, vanish, weather, white, wilderness, winter
Brrr… Cold! I hope it takes at least half a year since we have this again…
I was really surprised to find hoar frost on our little trip but at Alexandra they’d had cold and fog since Tuesday and we were there on Saturday so I guess the frost had been building up over those days!
Beautiful image, Liz! It does look like a foreign world and I love all those textures and shapes!
Thanks Ellen, its lovely to know that you enjoyed seeing this scene!
Interesting!
Yes, it felt very mysterious!
Lovely colour palette, and the photo really does convey the chilly coldness and a sense of mystery too,
Thanks so much for your visit Carol and for your lovely comment too. Best wishes, Liz
I really love this picture, Liz! I really like the layers, the background mist and ghostly shapes, and the crisp detail in the foreground of rock and scrub. Very nicely done!
Thanks so much Pete, much appreciated!
This gave me chills. Thanks. It’s hot here.
Cooling influence! Could do with a bit more warmth here.
