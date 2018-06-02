I Give You My Heart

Waterblast art on a concrete wall in Invercargill, Southland, New Zealand. Nigel found and photographed this in early March 2018.
Photos taken by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2018)
New Zealand
I am always surprised at the art / graffiti work there is around the world. Some is truly great art. I may be wrong but the US does not have any movement even close to this.
This was surprising because Invercargill doesn’t have street art that I’m aware of. Dunedin is the place where the city is very supportive of street art and therefore beautiful street art flourishes there.
How cute! ❤
My thoughts exactly.
Yes, really cute! I loved it 🙂 Thanks Pepix!
This takes a concrete wall from “Ho-Hum” to “WOW”! A romantic fella might even bring his sweetheart here to propose. Thank-you for these sweet photos!
Yes, it does give this wall a WOW factor indeed! Thanks Ellen!
What a lovely discovery! Nicely done, Nigel!
I was very surprised he found that Pete, not something I’d expect to see in Invercargill. I guess its a cold place with a warm heart! And from Nigel: “Thanks, Pete!”
Sweet
Thank you Leya!
What a cool find. True artists can use almost any medium to create art.
So true Mike! Have you made a start with your art materials?
I still have not made a start. I have a bunch of watercolor paints and brushes as well as several varieties of paper (plus pencils and sketch books galore), but still have not sat down and used them yet. I think that I am still a little intimidated by my unfamiliarity with them and probably need to start simply playing with them without worrying about the results.
When you get back Mike, just do it! Do it for me as well as for you. I went to look at an office the other day (for rent) and the agent wasn’t able to get me inside – so I’ve not got anywhere either. So do it for me as well as for you!
