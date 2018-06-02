I Give You My Heart

Waterblast art on a concrete wall in Invercargill, Southland, New Zealand. Nigel found and photographed this in early March 2018.

** Click on the photo to enlarge  **

dav

dav

Photos taken by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2018)

Advertisements

15 thoughts on “I Give You My Heart

Add yours

    1. This was surprising because Invercargill doesn’t have street art that I’m aware of. Dunedin is the place where the city is very supportive of street art and therefore beautiful street art flourishes there.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply

  3. This takes a concrete wall from “Ho-Hum” to “WOW”! A romantic fella might even bring his sweetheart here to propose. Thank-you for these sweet photos!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply

      1. I still have not made a start. I have a bunch of watercolor paints and brushes as well as several varieties of paper (plus pencils and sketch books galore), but still have not sat down and used them yet. I think that I am still a little intimidated by my unfamiliarity with them and probably need to start simply playing with them without worrying about the results.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply

        1. When you get back Mike, just do it! Do it for me as well as for you. I went to look at an office the other day (for rent) and the agent wasn’t able to get me inside – so I’ve not got anywhere either. So do it for me as well as for you!

          Like

          Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: