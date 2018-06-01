All Aboard!

Moving on from the He Loves Me, He Loves Me Not oil painting I posted recently, I have two other dandelion-related posts to share with you. The first is a photo that was posted by Pepix on 18 May. Very much a moment-in-time shot! Thanks Pepix for permission to share.

** Click on photo to enlarge **

Best view, this little fly certainly thought. I’d better use it while it’s still there. With the next breeze this could all be over. — Pepix

From: Beste Aussicht | 18 May, 2018

Blog: PEPIX – Outdoor Fotografie

The second post was published soon after He Loves Me, He Loves Me Not.

Phyllis Odessey shared details from a seminar The Love and Hate of Dandelions by Dr Lena Struwe at New York Botanical Garden held on 25 May 2018.

Includes interesting photos of dandelion seed-head imagery in popular culture

At: Teeth of the Lion

Blog: Phyllis Odessey

Compiled by Liz, Exploring Colour (2018). Photo taken by Pepix

Advertisements