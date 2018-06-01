All Aboard!

Moving on from the He Loves Me, He Loves Me Not oil painting I posted recently, I have two other dandelion-related posts to share with you. The first is a photo that was posted by Pepix on 18 May. Very much a moment-in-time shot! Thanks Pepix for permission to share.
Best view, this little fly certainly thought. I’d better use it while it’s still there. With the next breeze this could all be over. — Pepix
From: Beste Aussicht | 18 May, 2018
Blog: PEPIX – Outdoor Fotografie
The second post was published soon after He Loves Me, He Loves Me Not.
Phyllis Odessey shared details from a seminar The Love and Hate of Dandelions by Dr Lena Struwe at New York Botanical Garden held on 25 May 2018.
Includes interesting photos of dandelion seed-head imagery in popular culture
Blog: Phyllis Odessey
Compiled by Liz, Exploring Colour (2018). Photo taken by Pepix
Love it Liz!
Benjamin and I are true Dandelion Lovers. We also love this photo by PEPIX. It is widely believed that you must blow all the seeds from the puff for your wish to be granted, but some seeds remaining reflect good luck. This fly was certainly lucky! I’ve followed Dr. Lena Struwe’s blog, Botanical Accuracy, for quite some time. Enjoyable link to the Phyllis Odessey blog. Thank-you x 2!!
Thank you Ellen, interesting to know that you follow Dr Struwe's blog!
Thanks, Liz, for sharing! 🙂
My pleasure Pepix, its an amazing photo to look at!
Such a great shot! Thanks for sharing, Liz! 🙂
Thank you Pete, Pepix sure managed a great shot!
And of course, there is the El Alamein fountain in Sydney which is very much like a dandelion seed head.
There used to be dandelion fountains in Christchurch too years ago, possibly done by the same artist.
It was a NZ man Robert Woodward, who built the fountain, so that could well be the case.
incredible image.
Yes it is 🙂 Thanks Nikki!
This is such a great photo. Perfect title.
Glad you like them FlowerAlley – thanks!
A perfectly poised picture. Thanks for the introduction to photos from PEPIX.
You're welcome and thanks for the visit!
Yes, it could have been titled Perfectly Poised – nice one Judith!
