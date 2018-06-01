All Aboard!

Moving on from the He Loves Me, He Loves Me Not oil painting I posted recently, I have two other dandelion-related posts to share with you. The first is a photo that was posted by Pepix on 18 May. Very much a moment-in-time shot! Thanks Pepix for permission to share.

landeplatz1800

Best view, this little fly certainly thought. I’d better use it while it’s still there. With the next breeze this could all be over. — Pepix

From:    Beste Aussicht   |   18 May, 2018

Blog:      PEPIX – Outdoor Fotografie

The second post was published soon after He Loves Me, He Loves Me Not.

Phyllis Odessey shared details from a seminar The Love and Hate of Dandelions by Dr Lena Struwe at New York Botanical Garden held on 25 May 2018.

Includes interesting photos of dandelion seed-head imagery in popular culture

At:          Teeth of the Lion

Blog:      Phyllis Odessey

Compiled by Liz, Exploring Colour (2018). Photo taken by Pepix

 

 

  2. Benjamin and I are true Dandelion Lovers. We also love this photo by PEPIX. It is widely believed that you must blow all the seeds from the puff for your wish to be granted, but some seeds remaining reflect good luck. This fly was certainly lucky! I’ve followed Dr. Lena Struwe’s blog, Botanical Accuracy, for quite some time. Enjoyable link to the Phyllis Odessey blog. Thank-you x 2!!

